Robert L. Johnson, age 88 of Forest City, IA passed away on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at the Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Schott Funeral Home, Forest City, IA, with Lay Minister Rose Visser officiating. Burial will be held at Ellington Township Cemetery, rural Forest City.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Robert’s service will be streamed live on the Schott Funeral Homes website beginning around 11:00 AM on the day of the service. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on his photo, and from his obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Westview Care Center in Britt, Iowa

