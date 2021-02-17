Lake Mills Over West Hancock in State Dual TIC Battle

Lake Mills finishes fifth for the third straight season, West Hancock takes sixth in return to state duals for the first time since 1987.

These two teams went toe to toe in January, not knowing they would rematch at state duals. In the match in January Lake Mills won 51-24, this time it was much closer, Lake Mills won 39-25.

For West Hancock (22-3), state duals were a dream the Eagles had been chasing; for Lake Mills (28-1), it was an expectation to return to Des Moines for a sixth straight season.

Lake Mills came into the state dual tournament undefeated, dropping their first match of the season to Woodbury Central in the Class 1A quarterfinals. West Hancock has been pretty dominated themselves this season, and the Eagles only dropped duals to teams who participated today at state – Lake Mills and Osage.

With this evening’s results, West Hancock finishes 6th, and Lake Mills picks up 5th. Both teams will have multiple wrestlers competing the next three days in the traditional tournament. Below are the match-by-match results and interviews with both coaches.

Match-by-Match

Coach Brandenburg

Coach Sanger