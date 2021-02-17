Lake Mills Over West Hancock in State Dual TIC Battle

February 17, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Lake Mills Over West Hancock in State Dual TIC Battle

Lake Mills finishes fifth for the third straight season, West Hancock takes sixth in return to state duals for the first time since 1987.

These two teams went toe to toe in January, not knowing they would rematch at state duals. In the match in January Lake Mills won 51-24, this time it was much closer, Lake Mills won 39-25.

For West Hancock (22-3), state duals were a dream the Eagles had been chasing; for Lake Mills (28-1), it was an expectation to return to Des Moines for a sixth straight season.

Lake Mills came into the state dual tournament undefeated, dropping their first match of the season to Woodbury Central in the Class 1A quarterfinals. West Hancock has been pretty dominated themselves this season, and the Eagles only dropped duals to teams who participated today at state – Lake Mills and Osage.

With this evening’s results, West Hancock finishes 6th, and Lake Mills picks up 5th. Both teams will have multiple wrestlers competing the next three days in the traditional tournament. Below are the match-by-match results and interviews with both coaches.

Match-by-Match

152 Kane Zuehl (7. West Hancock, Britt) over Brett Peterson (4. Lake Mills) Dec 5-4

 0 3.0
160 Bryer Subject (7. West Hancock, Britt) over Isaac Bergo (4. Lake Mills) Maj 9-0

 0 4.0
170 Casey Hanson (4. Lake Mills) over Justin Ausborn (7. West Hancock, Britt) Dec 3-0

 3.0 0
182 Elijah Wagner (4. Lake Mills) over Parker Means (7. West Hancock, Britt) Fall 0:46

 6.0 0
195 Mathew Francis (7. West Hancock, Britt) over Charles Jackson (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:51

 0 6.0
220 Cole Kelly (7. West Hancock, Britt) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf 0 6.0
285 Brayden Lindeman (4. Lake Mills) over David Smith (7. West Hancock, Britt) Dec 1-0

 3.0 0
106 Kinser Hanson (4. Lake Mills) over Evan Boothroyd (7. West Hancock, Britt) Dec 8-6

 3.0 0
113 Lucas Humphrey (4. Lake Mills) over Luis Sandoval (7. West Hancock, Britt) Dec 8-6

 3.0 0
120 Kellen Smith (7. West Hancock, Britt) over Garrett Ham (4. Lake Mills) Fall 0:37

 0 6.0
126 Andrew Womack (4. Lake Mills) over Jacob Larson (7. West Hancock, Britt) Fall 0:40

 6.0 0
132 Jack Ramaker (4. Lake Mills) over Derek Oberhelman (7. West Hancock, Britt) Fall 3:02

 6.0 0
138 Dalton Thorson (4. Lake Mills) over Matt Larson (7. West Hancock, Britt) SV-1 15-13

 3.0 0
145 Alex Beaty (4. Lake Mills) over Jake Wood (7. West Hancock, Britt) Fall 2:51

 6.0 0
Dual Meet Score 39.0 25.0

 

 

 

Coach Brandenburg

 

Coach Sanger

ADVERTISEMENT