Lake Mills and West Hancock to Clash for Fifth Place

Well, the Bulldogs and Eagles came through in the first round of the consolation bracket and will give us an all-area matchup.

#4 Lake Mills took care of 8th seeded MFL-MAR-MAC with a 45-27 victory. Seventh-seeded West Hancock beat sixth-seeded West Sioux in their consolation match, 40-37 to advance to the fifth-place dual.

West Hancock and Lake Mills last met on January 21st and the Bulldogs won 51-24.

We will have the fifth-place dual on both KIOW (Lake Mills coverage) and KHAM (West Hancock coverage) at 4:30 pm