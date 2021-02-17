Kanawha Approves Capital Improvement Payments

The Kanawha City Council has moved forward with the 4th pay estimate and subsequent change orders on the 5th and Main Street project. The road and sidewalk were in need of repair with a continual appearance of pot holes in the road and the sidewalk crumbling. The road serves as a truck route for large rigs and endured a lot of punishment from the heavy vehicles.

Kanawha Mayor Gloria Sobek said there was still some minor touch up work to do.

The contractor and the city had to deal with a very tight timeline for the work to be completed, but overall both Sobek and the council were happy that the contractor was able to finish the job.

Sobek said that once the weather warms up, Hennigar Construction will lay the grass to finish the project.