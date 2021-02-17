Indians Dominate State Qualifying Meet, Send Four to State Bowling

Forest City was last at the state tournament in 2018, when Shayne Hoeft finished 16th overall.

The Indians are heading back to the state tournament after Kali Johnson, Haley Wood, Chiara Thompson, and Tori Warren finished first through fourth individually, respectively. The state qualifying meet was held in LeMars yesterday.

Last year the Forest City boys competed at state and finished 6th overall. Chiara Thompson’s brother, Connor, finished 5th in the state. Chiara and teammate Kali Johnson were both named to all-district teams.

This year, Johnson and Thompson, along with Wood and Warren, will all have their chance to compete for an individual title, and they, along with two other bowlers, will help the Indians compete for a team title.

The Iowa High School State bowling tournament starts on Monday in Waterloo. KIOW will have full coverage from Waterloo and updates on the radio. The Class 1A girls tournaments will begin at 8:30 AM on Monday.