Homicide Case in Eagle Grove Has a Suspect in Custody

On Tuesday around 5:42 am, the Wright County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a stabbing at Prestage Foods, located at 3813 Highway 17 in Eagle Grove. Deputies responded and found a deceased individual inside the employee locker room area within the plant. Deputies identified the suspect and that suspect is in custody. The victim has also been identified and the victim along with the suspect are both employees of Prestage Foods. The exact nature of their relationship is under investigation.

The victim is identified as Wayne Smith, age 50, of Fort Dodge.

The suspect is identified as Lukouxs Brown, age 28, also of Fort Dodge. Brown has been charged with First Degree murder and is in custody in the Wright County Jail. Brown’s initital court appearance was set for Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation with the Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Upon completion of the investigation, all results will be forwarded to the Wright County Attorney’s Office