Hancock County is Getting Brighter

Hancock County will soon be glowing even brighter, after its Board of Supervisors approved resolution 2021-014 for Alliant Energy to illuminate 6 intersections. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis tells about the new lighting project with Alliant.

In other fiscal years, Prairie Energy Cooperative installed 6 lights in the county, and Heartland Power Cooperative put up one. Purvis says in the next fiscal year, there will be some additional intersection lights added to the list again by Prairie Energy.