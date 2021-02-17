COVID Vaccine Shipments Released to Hancock County

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials earlier released a decision the withhold COVID-19 vaccines to five Iowa counties because they did not use 80% of their vaccine allotment. Hancock County was one of those counties as verified by the Iowa Coronavirus website coronavirus.ia.gov. Now the IDPH has reversed that decision and will go ahead with the shipment to Hancock and the other four counties.

Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement in an interview with Radio Iowa.

She said it was not unreasonable to require every county to give at least 80 percent of the first doses they receive the week it’s delivered.

Reynolds says she’d prefer a county dispense 100 percent of its supply of first doses of vaccine each week, but 80 percent is the standard the state has set.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington reassures Hancock County residents due to be vaccinated to remember a couple of things.

Hancock County health officials and state health officials have worked out the details to make sure all appointments are met with the required supply of vaccines. Because the Hancock County and all other area counties will be getting their allotment, residents are encouraged to keep their appointments and be on time.