Bulldogs and Eagles Fall in Class 1A State Dual Quarterfinals

The first round of the Iowa High School State Dual Meet in Des Moines has come and gone, and both West Hancock and Lake Mills will be on the backside of the bracket.

Lake Mills came into the dual tournament as the #4 seed and got a first-round match-up with #5 seed Woodbury Central. Woodbury Central was able to win two unexpected matches to swing the match in their favor. Lake Mills is currently wrestling MFL-MAR-MAC on KIOW for a chance to get fifth place later today.

West Hancock was impressive in their opening round match-up with powerhouse #2 seeded Lisbon. The Eagles led the dual with three matches left, but the Lions heavy hitters came to the plate and pushed them into the semifinals. West Hancock is currently wrestling against West Sioux live on KHAM for a chance at the fifth place later today.

If Lake Mills and West Hancock both win, they will wrestle each other for fifth place. If either or both of them lose, they will then wrestle for seventh place.