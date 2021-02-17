Angel Sentenced on Multiple Charges

Caleb Angel of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charges of Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) with Intent to Deliver,” a class C felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on July 18, 2020. For Count 1, Angel was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 10 years and ordered to pay a $1,370.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Angel was placed on probation for a period of 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. For Count 3, Angel was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $430.00 fine, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Angel was ordered to obtain a substance abuse and mental health evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.