Top of Iowa All-Conference Basketball Teams

TIC WEST
Boys’ Champion – Lake Mills
Coach of the Year – Kyle Menke, Lake Mills
Player of the Year – Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan
First Team
Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan
Noah Miller, Forest City
Kevin Meyers, GHV
Zach Suby, GHV
Caleb Baocn, Lake Mills
Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills
Dominyk Pricek, North Iowa
Second Team
Carson Lane, Belmond-Klemme
Kyle Schaaf, Bishop Garrigan
Andrew Snyder, Forest City
Hayden Hutcheson, GHV
Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills
Cayson Barnes, West Hancock
Rylan Barnes, West Hancock
Honorable Mention
Kaleb Carlson, Belmond-Klemme
Joseph Meis, Bishop Garrigan
Chase Mason, Eagle Grove
Carter Bruckhoff, Forest City
Brody Boehnke, GHV
Bennett Berger, Lake Mills
Logan Sabin, North Iowa
Gage Madden, North Union
Braden Walk, West Hancock
Girls’ Champion – Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year – Merle Tigges, North Union
Player of the Year – Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
First Team
Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan
Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan
Shae Dillavou, Forest City
Chole Frank, GHV
Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock
Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
Second Team
Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme
Ellie Caylor, Forest City
Kayle Miller, Forest City
Jayden Frank, GHV
Liz Richardson, GHV
Sam Nielsen, North Union
Vanessa Von Bank, North Union
Honorable Mention
Jennah Meyer, Belmond-Klemme
Abbie Capesius, Bishop Garrigan
Lea Friedl, Eagle Grove
Hannah Good, Forest City
Morgan Ryerson, GHV
Ella Stene, Lake Mills
Emma Duve, North Iowa
Oliva Von Bank, North Union
Mallory Leerar, West Hanock
TIC East
Boys’ Champion – West Fork
Player of the Year – Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Coach of the Year – Frank Schnoes, West Fork
First Team
Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield
Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic
Eric Bobinet, Osage
Nathan Havel, Osage
Justice Jones, Rockford
Kayden Ames, West Fork
Jakob Washinton, West Fork
Second Team
Angel Jose, Central Springs
Max Burt, Newman Catholic
James Jennings, Newman Catholic
Kaleb Salge, North Butler
Caden Roberts, Northwood-Kensett
Tyler Oberfoell, Osage
Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar
Cail Weaver, West Fork
Honorable Mention
Drew Kelly, Central Springs
Bo Harringotn, Nashua-Plainfield
James Matthews, Newman Catholic
Corbin Lewis, North Butler
Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett
Max Knudsen, Osage
Kolton Lyman, Rockford
Braden Powers, St. Ansgar
Joe Ingham, West Fork
Girls’ Champions Osage and St. Ansgar
Coach of the Year – Chad Erickson, Osage and Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar
Player of the Year – Dani Johnson, Osage and Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
First Team
Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield
Dani Johnson, Osage
Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar
Emma Martinek, West Fork
Second Team
Alivea Harms, Central Springs
Jennah Cartpenter, Nashua-Plainfield
Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
Madison Clipperton, North Butler
Samantha Brandau, Osage
Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar
Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar
Rylie Akins, West Fork
Honorable Mention
Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs
Chole Matthews, Nashua-Plainfield
Molly McGurire, Newman Catholic
Meg Thompson, North Butler
Carly Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett
Kaebre Sullivan, Osage
Gabby Keith, Rockford
Taylor Hanna, St. Ansgar
Maddie Hubka, West Fork