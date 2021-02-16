Top of Iowa All-Conference Basketball Teams

Top of Iowa Conference Logo

TIC WEST

Boys’ Champion – Lake Mills

Coach of the Year – Kyle Menke, Lake Mills

Player of the Year – Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

First Team 

Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

Noah Miller, Forest City

Kevin Meyers, GHV

Zach Suby, GHV

Caleb Baocn, Lake Mills

Dashawn Linnen, Lake Mills

Dominyk Pricek, North Iowa

Second Team 

Carson Lane, Belmond-Klemme

Kyle Schaaf, Bishop Garrigan

Andrew Snyder, Forest City

Hayden Hutcheson, GHV

Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills

Cayson Barnes, West Hancock

Rylan Barnes, West Hancock

Honorable Mention 

Kaleb Carlson, Belmond-Klemme

Joseph Meis, Bishop Garrigan

Chase Mason, Eagle Grove

Carter Bruckhoff, Forest City

Brody Boehnke, GHV

Bennett Berger, Lake Mills

Logan Sabin, North Iowa

Gage Madden, North Union

Braden Walk, West Hancock

Girls’ Champion – Bishop Garrigan

Coach of the Year – Merle Tigges, North Union

Player of the Year – Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

First Team 

Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan

Kaylyn Meyers, Bishop Garrigan

Shae Dillavou, Forest City

Chole Frank, GHV

Kennedy Kelly, West Hancock

Rachel Leerar, West Hancock

Second Team 

Addison McMurray, Belmond-Klemme

Ellie Caylor, Forest City

Kayle Miller, Forest City

Jayden Frank, GHV

Liz Richardson, GHV

Sam Nielsen, North Union

Vanessa Von Bank, North Union

Honorable Mention 

Jennah Meyer, Belmond-Klemme

Abbie Capesius, Bishop Garrigan

Lea Friedl, Eagle Grove

Hannah Good, Forest City

Morgan Ryerson, GHV

Ella Stene, Lake Mills

Emma Duve, North Iowa

Oliva Von Bank, North Union

Mallory Leerar, West Hanock

TIC East

Boys’ Champion – West Fork

Player of the Year – Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Coach of the Year – Frank Schnoes, West Fork

First Team 

Austin Bienemann, Nashua-Plainfield

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic

Eric Bobinet, Osage

Nathan Havel, Osage

Justice Jones, Rockford

Kayden Ames, West Fork

Jakob Washinton, West Fork

Second Team

Angel Jose, Central Springs

Max Burt, Newman Catholic

James Jennings, Newman Catholic

Kaleb Salge, North Butler

Caden Roberts, Northwood-Kensett

Tyler Oberfoell, Osage

Ryan Cole, St. Ansgar

Cail Weaver, West Fork

Honorable Mention 

Drew Kelly, Central Springs

Bo Harringotn, Nashua-Plainfield

James Matthews, Newman Catholic

Corbin  Lewis, North Butler

Kael Julseth, Northwood-Kensett

Max Knudsen, Osage

Kolton Lyman, Rockford

Braden Powers, St. Ansgar

Joe Ingham, West Fork

Girls’ Champions Osage and St. Ansgar

Coach of the Year – Chad Erickson, Osage and Scott Cakerice, St. Ansgar

Player of the Year – Dani Johnson, Osage and Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

First Team 

Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield

Dani Johnson, Osage

Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Gracie Urbatsch, St. Ansgar

Emma Martinek, West Fork

Second Team 

Alivea Harms, Central Springs

Jennah Cartpenter, Nashua-Plainfield

Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

Madison Clipperton, North Butler

Samantha Brandau, Osage

Madison Hillman, St. Ansgar

Adrianna Kruse, St. Ansgar

Rylie Akins, West Fork

Honorable Mention 

Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs

Chole Matthews, Nashua-Plainfield

Molly McGurire, Newman Catholic

Meg Thompson, North Butler

Carly Hengesteg, Northwood-Kensett

Kaebre Sullivan, Osage

Gabby Keith, Rockford

Taylor Hanna, St. Ansgar

Maddie Hubka, West Fork

 

