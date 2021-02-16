Garner to Hold Public Hearing on the Maximum Property Tax Levy

Many area cities are having to address a levy with a somewhat deceptive title. Last week, the Garner City Council took up the issue by setting a public hearing to allow the city residents a chance to learn and discuss it. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed tried to clarify the Maximum Property Levy.

While the title “Maximum Property Tax Levy” may sound as if the city is going after the highest rate possible in tax rates, Kofoed explained that is not case.

In truth, the city is not going to change its tax rate according to Kofoed.

The public hearing will be moved back to February 23rd to give the city residents enough time to be ready to hear more about the levy and tax rates proposed by the city.