David Henri Paule, age 69, died on February 13, 2021 in Des Moines, Iowa where he had recently made his home.

Born to Ardeth Jenison Paule and Richard Paule on December 4, 1951 in Belleville, Illinois. He grew up in Belmond, graduating with the Belmond High School Class of 1969.

Dave attended NIACC and University of Iowa after highschool.

Later in life he graduated from Lane College in Eugene, Oregon with an AA degree in music.

Passionate about music, he enjoyed listening to and singing many genres both in various choirs and solo. Dave was an artist, an avid reader and a history buff. He was a life-long learner and enjoyed many friendships, old and new.

He is survived by his sisters Luanne (Cal) Krabbe, Kathy Schnell and Nancy Huisinga, an aunt, Elna (Gary) Day, nephews Christian Williams, Daniel Krabbe, Sam Huisinga and nieces Kaitlyn Munro, Suzy Stoecklein and Kelly Huisinga and brother-in-law H.J.Huisinga, step sisters Teresa Nguyen, Mya Vaknin, step brothers, Mike Laake and Hank Laake, and numerous cousins and friends near and far.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, step father Walt Laake, and brother-in-law Steven Schnell and Jenison aunts and uncles, Margaret, George and Agnes, Leland and Norma Jeanne, Arnold and Dorothy and Robert and Nancy. Also Donald and Judy Paule, stepsiblings Jos Laake and Gigi Laake Holtzman and nephew, Joey Laake.

A private interment will be held in February and a public memorial will be scheduled in late spring. The date will be announced on the website of

Andrews Funeral Home. www.andrewsfuenralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474

Please direct cards and memorials to:

David Paule Memorial

Andrews Funeral Home

516 1st Street SE, P.O. Box 224

Belmond, Iowa 50421