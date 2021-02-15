Wind Chill Warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill warning for the area. Bitter cold has settled across the area today. Very cold temperatures and associated wind chills will make for dangerous conditions through Tuesday morning. Conditions will improve for a few hours this afternoon but will drop back into the -30 wind chill range after sunset through Tuesday morning.

Area morning temperatures will be in the mid -30s and improve to the mid -20’s by afternoon. They will return to the upper -30’s and possibly even get to -40 overnight Monday.

The National Weather Service says to refrain from outdoor activities and if you have to be outside, wear a hat, gloves, and face covering along with a heavy coat. Frostbite under these conditions, can occur in less than 10 minutes to exposed skin. Take an emergency kit in your car that includes a cell phone and charger, food, water, and blankets. By and large, only go out if you have to.

The Wind Chill Warning will remain in effect until 10am Tuesday morning for he broadcast area.