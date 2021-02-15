Wagner Becomes a four-timer – Indians, Bulldogs, Panthers, and Eagles Qualify for State Wrestling

LAKE MILLS

Lake Mills’ Elijah Wagner made history on Saturday; the senior became the school’s first four-time state qualifier winning the district meet at 182. “Elijah wrestled the best I have seen him wrestle the whole year, and I think he has a great chance to win a state title,” said Lake Mills coach Alex Brandenburg.

Lake Mills won the district meet with 92 followed by Central Springs 79.5, Nashua-Plainfield 70, South Hamilton 65, South Winneshiek 49, Riceville 40.5, North Butler-Clarksville 39, West Fork 29.5, Northwood-Kensett 27.5, Tripoli 26, Saint Ansgar 24, AGWSR 23.5, Belmond-Klemme 20 and Newman Catholic 0

Qualifiers

138 – Dalton Thorson – 1x

145 – Alex Beaty – 1x

152 – Brett Peterson – 1x

160 – Casey Hanson 3x, finished 4th at 152 last season

182 – Elijah Wagner 4x

FOREST CITY

Qualifiers

Senior Brock Moore will return to the state meet at 132; he finished 6th at 120 last season.

Junior Reese Moore will also make his second trip to the state meet for Forest City. Reese finished 3rd at 182 last season and currently only has one loss.

Sophomore Kellen Moore will make his second trip in his second attempt. Last year Kellen didn’t place at 113; this year, he is wrestling at 126.

West Hanock

It’s been a storybook season so far for Coach Sanger and the West Hancock Eagles. Not only did the Eagles qualify for state duals for the first time since 1987, but they also won their district wrestling meet, sending six wrestlers to state.

Qualifiers

106 – Evan Boothroyd – 1x

120 – Kellen Smith – 1x, in his first attempt

152 – Kane Zuehl -1x

160 – Bryer Subject 2x, finished 7th at 152 last season

195 – Matthew Francis 2x

220 – Cole Kelly, 2x

Central Springs

126 – Clayton McDonough 3x, finished runner-up last season at 113 and currently ranked #2

132 – Brock Mathers 1x

138 – Bryce McDonough 3x

170 – Kaden Jacobsen 1x