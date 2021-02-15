LifeServe Blood Center Slates a Blood Drive in Lake Mills

One blood donation can impact three lives. Lake Mills is now giving everyone the chance to give the gift of life in your community at a LifeServe Blood Center blood drive.

To help ensure the safety of blood donors and team members during this COVID-19 pandemic, LifeServe is enforcing several precautionary measures. Appointments are required. Donors who do not have an appointment will not be able to give blood. Blood donors should pre-screen themselves for fever prior to appointments. Only donors with temperatures under 99.5 will be allowed to donate. Blood donors are required to wear a mask for the duration of their appointment. Donors who do not have masks will be provided with one.

The Lake Mills Community Blood Drive will be Thursday, March 4, 2021 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Salem Lutheran Church, 401 South Lake Street. Organizers are encouraging everyone to schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.