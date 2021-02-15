Forest City Welcomes Daisy Huffman as the New City Administrator

She has served as the City Clerk for both Garner and Goodell. Now she brings her vast experience to Forest City as the new City Administrator. Daisy Huffman has officially accepted the position of City Administrator to Forest City. The City Council officially hired her on Monday night in their council meeting by unanimous consent.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter is pleased in bringing Huffman onboard to replace Barb Smith who resigned last year.

Ruiter, the City Council, and several other agencies and entities have been working diligently on growing Forest City. Huffman has recognized that fact and hopes to assist wherever she can.

Huffman has been aggressive in getting policies enforced in Goodell and in Garner. She has seen a lot of change in Garner where new housing projects have been approved. The city also seen expansion in business growth which has added to commerce in the city. She sees herself as someone who approaches projects, management, and growth from an outcome based perspective.

As far as what inspires her to take on the position of Forest City Administrator, Huffman was very honest in how she would approach it.