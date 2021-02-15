Corn Belt Power Cooperative Issues Emergency Electric Power Alert

Corn Belt Power Cooperative in Humboldt, Iowa, power supplier to local electric cooperatives, has issued an emergency electric power alert for its member cooperatives and their member-owners. Until midnight Wednesday night, the electric cooperative members are asked to voluntarily reduce their use of electricity to reduce strain on the electrical grid. The effects of widespread and extreme cold conditions have led to tightening conditions across a large portion of the country. By reducing electric use, you are helping to mitigate the risk of possible power outages.
What can you do to help?
- Turn your thermostat to 68 degrees
- Cover drafty windows
- Avoid using large appliances like clothes washers, clothes dryers and ovens
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances