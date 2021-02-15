Britt City Council to Address Water Project

The Britt City Council will meet Tuesday night beginning at 7 pm in the Britt City Hall. The council will look into the approval of liquor licenses to the Britt Golf Course and to the Dollar General.

The council will then hear from Wes Brown of Bolton and Menk Engineering with regards to the bids that have been received on the 150,000 gallon water tower. The tank is in connection to a revamping of the water and wastewater treatment plant projects the city is now engaged in. City residents are invited to hear about the plans and bidding that has been done.

The council will also consider use of the Municipal Room for a Hoagie Day Fundraiser on April 2nd. Then they will look at setting up a budget workshop for February 22nd and discuss progress on lot and land developments.