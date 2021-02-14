Wright County Board to Discuss Budgets and the AgriBusiness Park

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday morning beginning at 9 am. The board will get an update on the current COVID-19 situation from the Wright County Emergency Operations Center. Vaccinations have begun in the county and there has been a reduction in the number of new cases reported. The board may make adjustments to policies on county properties.

The county has been busy hearing from various departments and agencies regarding the 2022 fiscal year budget. The board must now go before the public in explaining the intent to levy the general basic property tax which exceeds statutory maximum. The board intends to hold a public hearing on March 15th at 9:45 am. The board will also set a date for a public hearing on the Wright County Budget on March 15th at 10 am.

Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons will present two resolutions that establish road name designations for a two roads in the AgriBusiness subdivision located in Section 28 of the Troy Township. The board may act on both resolutions by either passing, voting down, or tabling one or both measures. Clemons will then give an update on the current state of secondary roads in the county.

The board will then get an update on the classification of Drainage District 16. Ivan Droessler with ISG Engineering will present his findings on the classification beginning at 10 am on Monday.

Those interested in participating in the meeting can call (312) 626-6799 and use the Meeting ID 465 435 965.