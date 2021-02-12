Valentine’s Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Patient

A Valentine’s Day spagehetti meal fundraiser for Helen Finer will be held on Sunday at west Prairie Lutheran Church in Leland. Julie Reeman is one of the organizers of the event. She was approached by Helen’s husband Wendall to help.

This fundraiser is set for Sunday, Valentine’s Day.

The menu for the fundraiser also has options available.

The beneficiary of this fundraiser is Helen Finer who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer.

Those wanting further information should call (641) 567- 3733.