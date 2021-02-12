Hancock County May Not Receive Next Round of COVID Vaccines

According to IDPH Public Information Officer Sarah Ekstrand, this pause in allocation will allow each county to focus on administering the several hundred unused doses they have on hand during that time. IDPH has offered to provide the counties with nursing staff and other resources to assist them with vaccine clinics in their communities. IDPH will also work with each county to ensure they have the right tools in place to ensure a swift administration so their vaccine allocation can resume the following week.
Ekstrand said the doses that would have been allocated to these counties next week will be sent to other vaccine providers with capacity for higher administration rates.
Although IDPH did not release the names of said counties, the public can access the total doses distributed and administered at coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation#VaccineInformation
According to the IDPH Coronavirus website, a series of 519 vaccines were distributed to Hancock County, with 337 doses administered – which is 65 percent of the allotment, 15 percent below the IDPH requirement.
Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Community Health Director contradicts the number of doses given that the state is reporting.
@DrJoePetersen1 tweeted in another post “Hancock County is a rural area has administered the 80 percent allotment of primary doses in the 5 days allowed by the state. Kim Reynolds appears to have made an error with the math and still decided to stop shipment of vaccine to our county.”
Dr. Petersen also tweeted, “As medical director for the county, I just want to vaccinate as many people as possible. This goal is not attainable without vaccine allotment from the state.”
Iowa Department of Public Health acting director Kelly Garcia says the county will get their allocation back if they reach that 80% threshold.