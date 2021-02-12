Hancock County May Not Receive Next Round of COVID Vaccines

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has informed five counties with vaccine administration rates below 80 percent that they will not receive additional doses next week.



According to IDPH Public Information Officer Sarah Ekstrand, this pause in allocation will allow each county to focus on administering the several hundred unused doses they have on hand during that time. IDPH has offered to provide the counties with nursing staff and other resources to assist them with vaccine clinics in their communities. IDPH will also work with each county to ensure they have the right tools in place to ensure a swift administration so their vaccine allocation can resume the following week.

Ekstrand said the doses that would have been allocated to these counties next week will be sent to other vaccine providers with capacity for higher administration rates.

Although IDPH did not release the names of said counties, the public can access the total doses distributed and administered at coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/vaccineinformation#VaccineInformation

According to the IDPH Coronavirus website, a series of 519 vaccines were distributed to Hancock County, with 337 doses administered – which is 65 percent of the allotment, 15 percent below the IDPH requirement.

Chelcee Schleuger, Hancock County Community Health Director contradicts the number of doses given that the state is reporting.