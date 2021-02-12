Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools Announce New Superintendent

The Garner Hayfield Ventura Community School District has yet to formally approve its next superintendent taking the helm from retiring Tyler Williams. However, the district has announced that Ken Kasper of the East Union and Murray Community School Districts as the new superintendent.

Kasper currently splits his time between the two districts in a shared agreement. He will take over the helm on July 1st. He takes over for Williams who has guided the district to a stronger position among area schools and through the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Kasper was among three finalists who went through virtual screening interviews in January. The finalists were invited to Garner this past Monday where multiple interview teams spoke with them. They were then given a tour of the district and its facilities. The interview teams then met with the school board to give them their feedback on the finalists. The district also employed the services of Grundmeyer Leader Services.

The board is expected to formalize the hiring in a future school board meeting.