Forest City’s Korthals, Mason City set for State Tomorrow

Ryan Korthals and the Mason City boys swimming team to returns to state tomorrow.

Forest City senior Ryan Korthals is one of three Mason City swimmers returning to the Iowa High School State Swimming meet in Iowa City tomorrow. Korthals, along with Trevor Torkelson and Sawyer Berg, all competed for the MoHawks at state last season.

This year, Korthals will be busy. The senior standout will compete in two individual races to go along with two relays he qualified in. The state qualifying meet was held last Saturday in Fort Dodge. Ames dominated the district meet, winning the team race with 452 points, second place Des Moines Roosevelt scored 280 points. Mason City finished the team race fourth, scoring 221 points. Boone, Carroll, Fort Dodge, Sioux City Metro, and Spencer also competed at the same meet.

The two individual races Korthals will compete in are the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke. At the district meet, Korthals finished fourth in the butterfly with a time of 54.59, and he finished third in the breaststroke with a time of 1:01.09 – both good enough to advance to state.

As for the relays, this will be the second straight season that the MoHawks qualified both the 200 and 400 freestyles – Korthals will compete in both of them. He will be joined in those two races by Torkelson and Berg, along with Lucas Benitez. At districts, the 400 freestyle recorded a time of 3:26.49.

The state meet will take place at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center at 12:00 pm tomorrow. No spectators will be allowed to attend, there will be a live stream.