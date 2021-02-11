Worth County Extension to Host Livestock Leaders Meeting

February 11, 2021

The Iowa State Extension Service in Northwood will hold a Livestock Leaders Meeting tonight. The meeting is part of the ramp up to the Worth County Fair which is generally held in June. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

The meeting will have a specific purpose is to set the guidelines for the showing of livestock according to Johnson.

The meeting is free to attend for all those wanting to learn more about the competitions this summer. Those who are interested in learning more can contact the Worth County office at (641) 324-1531.

 

