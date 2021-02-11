Valentines Day Fundraiser for Breast Cancer Patient

A Thompson family may experience the love of their fellow neighbors and fellow north Iowans on Valentine’s Day. That is because of a fund raiser organized by the Wet Prairie Lutheran Church in Leland who will serve a spaghetti meal to help with medical expenses.

The church and organizers will charge $10 for a spaghetti, lettuce salad, homemade bread, and dessert meal. There are also vegetarian meals that are available too. The meals will be served between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm at the church located at 40041 150th Street in Leland. People can stop by and pick up their meals and there will be delivery to surrounding communities such as Forest City, Thompson, and Lake Mills along with Leland.

The fund raiser is not just the spaghetti dinner. Those who would like to just donate to the cause can send their donations to the Benefit of Helen Finer, c/o Titonka Savings Bank , 11723 Highway 9, Thompson, IA 50478. Donations can also be submitted online to gofundme.com by searching for Helen Kall Finer.

Finer was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Reservations must be made by 5 pm on Friday.