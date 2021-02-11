Belmond-Klemme School Pantry Needs Donations

The Belmond-Klemme Community School District has a food pantry that is only for its students and their families. It is designed so that students who need food at home or otherwise at school, have a place to go to get food. The need for a program like this is strong in this and other districts due to income levels for many students’ families.

The pantry is looking to restock after having several programs that have helped the student body during the COVID-19 outbreak. These include backpack programs among others that have brought Belmond-Klemme students nutritious meals when they have needed it.

Patty Lane with the pantry said that they are looking for items that are easy to make.

During the COVID-19 crisis last spring and summer, the district switched to an online learning program and they also developed a food delivery model so that students got a breakfast and a lunch during the day while parents were away at work.

The pantry has begun to do curbside pickup following the lead of several other Iowa school districts.

The biggest issue for those who are eligible to benefit from the pantry is a matter of pride. Many who are eligible don’t take advantage of what the pantry can do for them.

Those who would like to donate can contact Lane to make arrangements. Those Belmond-Klemme students and their families who would like to use the pantry can also call (641) 444-4300 ext. 1106.