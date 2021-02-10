Iowa Legislature Tackles Insulin Co-Payment Costs

There has been a growing concern among area residents about the high cost of insulin for those with Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes. Patients with these types of diabetes take insulin to control their blood sugar, but the cost of the drug has skyrocketed. In one case, at a local pharmacy in Forest City, pens with one form of insulin called Humalog cost them $180 for a two week supply. The total cost for one prescription for this one local patient including Basaglar and Humalog insulin, costs them nearly $240 for a two week supply. These include generic prices as well, which means that the patient is paying nearly $500 a month in out-of-pocket insulin prescriptions which their insurance does not cover because of co-payment limits. The patient refused to be identified but said it put a very serious strain on their monthly bills.

The Iowa House for the second year in a row has passed a bill to limit the co-payments for insulin to a hundred dollars for a one-month’s supply. Representative Liz Bennett, from Cedar Rapids, says that has caused patients to take less insulin than prescribed, or not buy it at all.

Seven million Americans take insulin daily and a dozen states have established co-payment limits on insulin. A bill to set a $100-a-month co-payment limit for insulin purchases in Iowa cleared the House last year, but did not pass the Iowa Senate. At the federal level, U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley released a report early this year blasting the pharmaceutical industry for insulin price hikes. Grassley says there’s clearly something broken when a product like insulin that’s been on the market longer than most people have been alive skyrockets in price.