Reese Moore Reaches the Century Mark in Career Wins

Reaching the district tournament wasn’t Reese Moore’s only accomplishment on Saturday. The Forest City junior also recorded his 100th career win. Moore became the 22nd Indian to reach 100 wins and joins Kaleb Umbaugh, who also got that this season.
Moore – currently ranked fourth at 195 – is 26-1 on the season and advanced to districts with two wins in a total of 3 minutes and 55 seconds. Reese didn’t get a chance to defend his conference title but will have an opportunity to reach the state tournament with a win or second-place finish this coming weekend in Humboldt. Moore finished third last season at 182 as a sophomore.