Grassley, Ernst Call on Biden Admin to Release Vaccine Allocation Statistics

U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are calling on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to publicly release its weekly formula for allocating vaccines to states and other jurisdictions. The push for greater transparency comes as news reports suggest Iowa is lagging behind other states in vaccines delivered and CDC data currently available does not provide transparency into state’s vaccine allocation formula.

“Iowans must have confidence we are receiving our fair share of vaccines. I appreciate the CDC routinely releasing state-by-state vaccine data for allocation, doses delivered, and administration. However, it is difficult to determine based on this data whether Iowa is receiving its fair share,” the senators wrote in a letter to the CDC director.

“If the CDC publishes the week-to-week formula and key details, this transparency will ensure Iowans and all Americans can confirm the federal government is fairly allocating vaccines and build confidence in the vaccine distribution process.”