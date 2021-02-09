Bacon Becomes All-Time Career Rebounder at Lake Mills

The Lake Mills Bulldogs boys basketball team is just two wins away from a perfect season. One win away from joining the 2016-2017 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Cardinals as the only teams to win the Top of Iowa Conference with an undefeated record.

With so much success, career and season records are bound to fall. Last night, Caleb Bacon passed Andy Stensrud for career rebounds while wearing the purple and gold. Stensrud – a 1997 graduate -grabbed 699 rebounds for Lake Mills throughout his career. Bacon grabbed his 700th last night in a win over North Union.

Stensrud is Lake Mills’ only three-time all-state basketball player, reaching an all-state level in ‘95,’96, and ‘97. He was also a two-time all-state football player in ‘95 and ‘96 before playing football at Iowa State University. The same university that Bacon just signed to play at next season. He was on hand to watch Bacon beat his all-time career mark and is pictured below with Bacon.

Bacon is putting up all-state like numbers; he is nearly averaging a double-double per game. He was a two-time all-state football player in ‘19-’20 and could become just the third Bulldog to be selected as an all-state basketball player for Lake Mills since 2010.

Caleb has recorded 186 rebounds this season, which ranks him tied for 16th in all classes and 13th for Class 1A. Marcus Gaskill tallied 286 rebounds for Lake Mills in 2011. Bacon would need 100 more to reach that number. He had 7-rebounds, 7-assists, and 6-points in the win over North Union last night.

Lake Mills will end the season with home games against Belmond-Klemme and Newman Catholic before hosting their first postseason game on February 15th.