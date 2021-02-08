Wind Chills and Area Temps are Expected to Drop Again

The weather in our area is looking even colder over the next few days. While we are expected to have partly cloudy skies through Wednesday night, the temperatures will be the major story. Tonight, temperatures are expected to be near zero, but the wind chills are predicted to get as low as -15 degrees. Tuesday will see even worse wind chill temperatures, possibly dipping to -20.

Andrew Ansorge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Johnston described the current weather situation.

The area has seen wind chill warnings issued for overnight hours, however today that is not the case.

Wind chill advisories are different than warnings and it all has to do with temperatures.

He along with area officials are urging everyone to take extra precautions when they are outside.