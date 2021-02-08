Marjorie P. Hall, 94, of Forest City passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser, lay minister officiating. Burial will be at Ellington Prairie Lutheran Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church, Ellington Prairie Cemetery Association, Meals on Wheels in Forest City or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Marjorie Pauline Hall, the daughter of Hans and Mina (Duggan) Kofoot, was born June 19, 1926 on a farm northwest of Rockwell. In 1930, she moved with her family to Mason City and graduated from Holy Family Catholic High School in 1944. After high school, she worked at Komo Photo in Mason City helping develop photos. On February 12, 1949 she was married to Merle Hall at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. They farmed north of Garner until 1952 when they moved to a farm northeast of Miller. Besides helping on the farm and raising their family, Marjorie also worked as a bookkeeper for the Hancock County Health Services from 1985 to 2002. In October of 2006, she moved to Prairie View Apartments in Garner and moved back to the Forest City area in 2014. She enjoyed reading, sewing and making quilts.

She was a past member of Ellington Prairie Lutheran Church before transferring to Faith Lutheran Church in Miller where she was active in WELCA. She also was a member of the VFW and American Legion Auxiliaries in Garner.

Marjorie is survived by her seven children, Michael Hall of Omaha, NE, Ted (Sue) Hall of Forest City, Georgeann Hall of Omaha, NE, Carolyn (Michael) Carver of Garland, TX, Susan (Donald) Reese of Forest City, Joyce (Criswell) Hays of Smithville, MO and Julie (Daniel) Petersen of Elizabeth, CO; 12 grandchildren, Jodie (Art) Alt, Jackie (Scott) Keenan, Jeff (Shelise) Hall, Angie Newman, Jessica (Jamie) Buckmeier, Allison (Jason) Kirchhoff, David (Alicia) Reese, Chris (Jen) Wright, Kathryn (Michael) James, Ethan Hays, Camryn Hays, Samantha Petersen; 15 great grandchildren; a brother, James (Evonne) Kofoot of Mason City; two brothers-in-law, Dale Frye of Scottsdale, AZ and Donald Angell of Mason City; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Merle, Nov. 16, 2005; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hall; grandson, Timothy Hall; three sisters, Mary Frye, Marcile Angell and Shirley Hopkins; and brother, Myrle Kofoot; and brother-in-law, Ted Hopkins.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com