Sunday Talk: Ernst on Water Regulations and Sarah’s Law

During the Obama Administration, the EPA’s Waters of the United States (WOTUS) put stiff regulations on area farmers and land owners with stringent guidelines. Drainage, nitrate levels, and a host of other rules added extra costs and time to area farmers making sure all rules were followed. In some cases, rules would contradict each other making it even tougher to comply with guidelines. Former President Trump relaxed many of these rules in an effort to make farmers more competitive and productive. This in turn, brought down prices at the grocery store for the average consumer.

There is a movement afoot to return the WOTUS rules back to their original levels of the Obama Administration. This is raising concerns among farmers and area Congressional representatives who want to keep the current rules where they are.

Another issue facing the Congress is a bill known as Sarah’s Law. Sarah Root was a young woman who was killed by an illegal immigrant. He was released on bail and never heard from again. The bill would hold illegal immigrants in jail until their trial.

Senator Joni Ernst has made it known that she opposes any return to the stiff regulatory rules of the Obama Administration. She also has re-introduced Sarah’s Law into the U. S. Senate. It has failed to pass in previous introductions, but Ernst believes strongly in passing the legislation to protect American lives and give justice where it is due.

Ernst sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on these subjects in our Sunday Talk.