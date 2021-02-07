Hancock County Board to Discuss Remodeling the Courthouse

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday in Garner at the Hancock County Courthouse. The meeting will start at 9 am with a presentation by Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis. The presentation will cover the need for sign replacements in county cities and communities.

Hancock and Winnebago County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington will go before the board to discuss the replacement of a generator for the Law Enforcement Center and Courthouse. No timetable has been given on when the replacement has been given, but Buffington may highlight the urgency to do so during his presentation.

The board will hear from Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders regarding a pay estimate for Holland Contracting. The company worked on a ditch cleanout and tile repair in Drainage District 57. The amount is expected to be $82,083.06 for the work done so far. Also in drainage matters, the board will award a contract for an open ditch repair and cleanout in Drainage District 174. Hinders will give the results of the bid letting and the board will make a final determination on the awarding of the contract.

The courthouse may have a new look before everything is said and done soon. Supervisors are considering re-carpeting and painting of offices on the inside of the facility. County taxpayer money will be used in the effort to improve the workplace surroundings for county employees based in the facility. The board will once again take up the discussion which can be viewed by the public by going to

