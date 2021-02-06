KIOW/KHAM Wrestling Update Schedule

The 2020-2021 high school wrestling postseason gets underway today from sites all over the state of Iowa. The KIOW and KHAM sports team has reporters in Lake Mills, Clear Lake, Manson, and Jewell to bring you all the updates. Our team is also live-streaming the sectional tournament in Lake Mills, which can be found here.

You can hear reports on KIOW by following this schedule.

1A at Lake Mills – 15 past the hour (Starting at 12:15 pm)

1A at Manson-Northwest Webster – 30 past the hour (Starting at 12:30 pm)

1A at Jewell – 45 past the hour (Starting at 12:45 pm)

2A at Clear Lake – top of the hour (Starting at 1)

Also, follow along here on KIOW.com for more updates