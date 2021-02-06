Hancock County Health System Announces COVID Vaccine Hotline

Hancock County Health System Community Health will be starting Tier 1B COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics on Monday. Around 200 people now included on the 65 and older wait list will be scheduled to receive their vaccine on either February 8th or 11th in Hancock County. Appointments to receive the required second dose will be made during that first visit.

Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Coordinator Andy Buffington is strongly encouraging Hancock County residents to sign up now.

Participants must understand that even though this phase has begun, it still could take several weeks for those further down on the list to receive an appointment due to the vaccine available to Hancock County.

According to Hancock County Health System Community Health, those who are 65 and older are encouraged to sign up to be added to the wait list. To sign up, call the Vaccine Wait List Hotline at: (641) 843-5095. If you are eligible to receive the vaccine, you will be notified when and where your appointment is scheduled.

If you do not respond when they try to reach you, the appointment time will be given to someone else. If you still want an appointment, you must call the number left on your answering service.

Those who called earlier to have their name on the waiting list, remain on the wait list, there is no need to have them call back.