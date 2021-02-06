Class 2A Sectional-7 at Clear Lake Semifinal Matchups

We have reached the semifinals in Clear Lake

106

Darren Adams, Osage vs Spencer Suchan, Southeast Valley

Rigo Bobadilla, Clarion vs Tyler LeFevre, Clear Lake 

113

Caelan Oakes, Southeast Valley vs Carter Perry, Clear Lake 

Kaeden Langfitt, Clarion vs Tucker Stangel, Osage 

120

Max Currier, Clear Lake vs Brad Dodd, GHV 

Garrett Tusler, Osage vs Ethan Traub, Clarion 

126

Kellen Moore, Forest City vs Marcus Skidmore, Clear Lake 

Spencer Adams, Osage vs Cale Kirstein, Clarion 

132

Averee Abben, Osage vs Max Miller, Southeast Valley

Sam Nelson, Clear Lake vs Brock Moore, Forest City

138

Reed Abbas, Clarion vs Nate Doden, Forest City 

Ty Klatt, Southeast Valley vs Max Gast, Osage 

145

Nick Fox, Osage vs Kaleb Umbaugh, Forest City 

Hunter Rieck, Clear Lake vs Remington Hanson, Clarion

152

Bryce Allen, Clarion vs Landen Hejlik, GHV 

Joey Potter, Osage vs Hayden Hoffmeyer, Forest City 

160

Garrett Seaba, Clarion vs Kamdyn Blanco, Osage 

Zack Miller, Southeast Valley vs Cadin Fleener, Forest City 

170

Colin Muller, Osage vs Christian Gaytan, Clarion 

Lathe Muench, Southeast Valley vs Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake 

182

Spencer Mooberry, Osage vs Erick Perez, Clarion 

Hayden Rieck, Clear Lake vs Harley Bryson, Southeast Valley

195

Reese Moore, Forest City vs Kenneth Hook, GHV 

Camden Hanson, Clarion vs Keaton Muller, Osage 

220

Kain Nelson, Clarion vs Junior Manwolo, Forest City 

Mark Hughes, Southeast Valley vs Barrett Muller, Osage 

285

Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley vs Dylan Evanson, Clear Lake

Daniel Chavez, Clarion vs Cole Jeffries, Osage 

Team scores

Team Season Team Abbr Count Points
1 Osage, IA Osage, IA (GET) OSAG 14 143.5
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET) CGD 14 123.0
3 Southeast Valley (Gowrie), IA Southeast Valley, Gowrie, IA (GET) SVG 12 102.5
4 Clear Lake, IA Clear Lake, IA (GET) CLLA 11 97.0
5 Forest City, IA Forest City, IA (GET) FOCI 11 90.0
6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET) GHV 9 57.0

