Class 2A Sectional-7 at Clear Lake Semifinal Matchups

We have reached the semifinals in Clear Lake
106
Darren Adams, Osage vs Spencer Suchan, Southeast Valley
Rigo Bobadilla, Clarion vs Tyler LeFevre, Clear Lake
113
Caelan Oakes, Southeast Valley vs Carter Perry, Clear Lake
Kaeden Langfitt, Clarion vs Tucker Stangel, Osage
120
Max Currier, Clear Lake vs Brad Dodd, GHV
Garrett Tusler, Osage vs Ethan Traub, Clarion
126
Kellen Moore, Forest City vs Marcus Skidmore, Clear Lake
Spencer Adams, Osage vs Cale Kirstein, Clarion
132
Averee Abben, Osage vs Max Miller, Southeast Valley
Sam Nelson, Clear Lake vs Brock Moore, Forest City
138
Reed Abbas, Clarion vs Nate Doden, Forest City
Ty Klatt, Southeast Valley vs Max Gast, Osage
145
Nick Fox, Osage vs Kaleb Umbaugh, Forest City
Hunter Rieck, Clear Lake vs Remington Hanson, Clarion
152
Bryce Allen, Clarion vs Landen Hejlik, GHV
Joey Potter, Osage vs Hayden Hoffmeyer, Forest City
160
Garrett Seaba, Clarion vs Kamdyn Blanco, Osage
Zack Miller, Southeast Valley vs Cadin Fleener, Forest City
170
Colin Muller, Osage vs Christian Gaytan, Clarion
Lathe Muench, Southeast Valley vs Thomas Gansen, Clear Lake
182
Spencer Mooberry, Osage vs Erick Perez, Clarion
Hayden Rieck, Clear Lake vs Harley Bryson, Southeast Valley
195
Reese Moore, Forest City vs Kenneth Hook, GHV
Camden Hanson, Clarion vs Keaton Muller, Osage
220
Kain Nelson, Clarion vs Junior Manwolo, Forest City
Mark Hughes, Southeast Valley vs Barrett Muller, Osage
285
Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley vs Dylan Evanson, Clear Lake
Daniel Chavez, Clarion vs Cole Jeffries, Osage
Team scores
|Team
|Season Team
|Abbr
|Count
|Points
|1
|Osage, IA
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OSAG
|14
|143.5
|2
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET)
|CGD
|14
|123.0
|3
|Southeast Valley (Gowrie), IA
|Southeast Valley, Gowrie, IA (GET)
|SVG
|12
|102.5
|4
|Clear Lake, IA
|Clear Lake, IA (GET)
|CLLA
|11
|97.0
|5
|Forest City, IA
|Forest City, IA (GET)
|FOCI
|11
|90.0
|6
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET)
|GHV
|9
|57.0