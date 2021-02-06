Class 2A Sectional-7 at Clear Lake Finals

106
Darren Adams, Osage vs Tyler LeFevre, Clear Lake
113
Caelan Oakes, Southeast Valley vs Tucker Stangel, Osage
120
Max Currier, Clear Lake vs Ethan Traub, Clarion
126
Kellen Moore, Forest City vs Cale Kirstein, Clarion
132
Averee Abben, Osage vs Brock Moore, Forest City
138
Reed Abbas, Clarion vs Max Gast, Osage
145
Nick Fox, Osage vs Remington Hanson, Clarion
152
Bryce Allen, Clarion vs Joey Potter, Osage
160
Garrett Seaba, Clarion vs Cadin Fleener, Forest City
170
Colin Muller, Osage vs Lathe Muench, Southeast Valley
182
Spencer Mooberry, Osage vs Harley Bryson, Southeast Valley
195
Reese Moore, Forest City vs Keaton Muller, Osage
220
Kain Nelson, Clarion vs Barrett Muller, Osage
285
Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley vs Cole Jeffries, Osage
Team scores
|1
|Osage, IA
|Osage, IA (GET)
|OSAG
|14
|194.5
|2
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA
|Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET)
|CGD
|14
|166.0
|3
|Southeast Valley (Gowrie), IA
|Southeast Valley, Gowrie, IA (GET)
|SVG
|12
|122.0
|4
|Clear Lake, IA
|Clear Lake, IA (GET)
|CLLA
|11
|108.0
|5
|Forest City, IA
|Forest City, IA (GET)
|FOCI
|11
|106.0
|6
|Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA
|Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET)
|GHV
|9
|57.0