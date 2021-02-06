Class 2A Sectional-7 at Clear Lake Finals

February 6, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Class 2A Sectional-7 at Clear Lake Finals

106

Darren Adams, Osage vs Tyler LeFevre, Clear Lake 

113

Caelan Oakes, Southeast Valley vs  Tucker Stangel, Osage 

120

Max Currier, Clear Lake vs Ethan Traub, Clarion 

126

Kellen Moore, Forest City vs Cale Kirstein, Clarion 

132

Averee Abben, Osage vs Brock Moore, Forest City

138

Reed Abbas, Clarion vs Max Gast, Osage 

145

Nick Fox, Osage vs Remington Hanson, Clarion

152

Bryce Allen, Clarion vs Joey Potter, Osage 

160

Garrett Seaba, Clarion vs Cadin Fleener, Forest City 

170

Colin Muller, Osage vs Lathe Muench, Southeast Valley 

182

Spencer Mooberry, Osage vs Harley Bryson, Southeast Valley

195

Reese Moore, Forest City vs Keaton Muller, Osage 

220

Kain Nelson, Clarion vs Barrett Muller, Osage 

285

Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley vs Cole Jeffries, Osage 

Team scores

1 Osage, IA Osage, IA (GET) OSAG 14 194.5
2 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, IA (GET) CGD 14 166.0
3 Southeast Valley (Gowrie), IA Southeast Valley, Gowrie, IA (GET) SVG 12 122.0
4 Clear Lake, IA Clear Lake, IA (GET) CLLA 11 108.0
5 Forest City, IA Forest City, IA (GET) FOCI 11 106.0
6 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, IA Garner-Hayfield/Ventura, IA (GET) GHV 9 57.0

