William Katter, Sr. 83, of Garner passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, February 6, 2021 at Peace Reformed Church south of Garner with Rev. Richard Stetler officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 10:50 A.M. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St. in Garner. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

William Kyhl Katter, the son of Arthur and Freda (Kyhl) Katter, was born on May 30, 1937 on a farm west of Klemme, IA. William was baptized and confirmed at Peace Reformed Church. He served as both Deacon and Elder and was a faithful member of Peace Reformed Church his entire life. William attended country school in Liberty Township, Hancock County and graduated from Klemme High School in 1954. On January 23, 1959, he was united in marriage to Alyce Ann Dahl at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ellsworth, IA. The couple was blessed with four children. They lived all their married life on the farm south of Garner. While William was active in the community, farming was the love of his life. William was on the Board of Directors at Hancock County Coop Oil, was a Klemme Ell Township trustee and was also a seed corn company salesman. William enjoyed fishing, raising his family and traveling. He and Alyce traveled to Europe, Hawaii, Alaska, Niagara Falls, the Canadian Rockies and many trips to both Branson and Florida.

William is survived by his wife of 62 years, Alyce Ann Katter; four children, Valerie (Ron) Heemstra of Sioux Center, IA, Vickie (Mark) Svendsen of Castle Rock, CO, Kelly (Kendra) Katter of Oklahoma City, OK and Bill Katter, Jr. of Garner along with his friend, Kathy Gauger of Forest City; nine grandchildren, Kim (Kevin) Bosma of Sioux Center, Kayla, (Cory) Gotto of Sioux Center, Kyle Heemstra of Sioux Center, Tasha Svendsen of Castle Rock, CO, Nicole (Damian) Ortiz of Windsor, CO, Drake (Emi) Katter, Dylan Katter, Dahlton Katter and Marissa Katter all from Oklahoma City, OK; seven great grandchildren, Malia, Hayes and Ledger Bosma and Callum and Haven Gotto all from Sioux Center with a set of twin girls, Svea and Eira Ortiz expected to arrive in late March; a sister, Anita Broers of Ventura, IA; a sister-in-law, Gloria Warren of Shafter, CA; along with several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Arthur Katter, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Emil Broers.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com