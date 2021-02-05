Duane Swanson, 67, of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Franklin General Hospital in Hampton.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the following: Franklin County Fair (which Duane hasn’t missed since showing hogs there as a young boy in 4-H), the Coulter Fire Department’s new building (where Duane served as a volunteer firefighter for several years), or to the Hospice Center of North Iowa who took amazing care of him during his time as a patient.

