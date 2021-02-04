Jenna Weiland Named YMCA Director of Child Care

The YMCA has named Jenna Weiland Director of Child Care. Weiland will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of child care programming.

A native of Britt, Iowa, Weiland brings a wealth of early childhoold experience having recently served as an area manager for North Iowa Community Action. Prior to that, Weiland was Assistant Director at Sprouts Child Care in Rochester, MN.

“I am very excited to be at the Forest City YMCA and be a part of the Forest City community and with my previous years of experience working in childcare, I feel that I am able to help enhance our program to serve the needs of families within the community”, said Weiland. “Being a North Iowa native, it is important to me to keep small towns growing and thriving, which is what drew me to this position. I look forward to continuing to work with families and what’s to come in the future.”

Weiland received her associate of arts degree at NIACC, bachelor of science degree in Human Services from Upper Iowa University and is currently working towards her masters degree in Early Childhood Administration, Management and Leadership from Walden University.