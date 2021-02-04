Forest City Schools Go to Five Day In Person Instruction

Beginning February 15th, the Forest City Community Schools will return to a five day a week in person instruction structure. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann explained the change.

The changeover to five day instruction mostly affects the Wednesday schedule according to Lehmann.

School district patrons have been made aware of the new schedule through various postings and notices. They have been apprised of the how students will also be impacted.

Amidst concerns by some that this may be a problem when it comes to COVID-19 spread, Lehmann assures everyone that the district remains diligent in following protocols.