Diane K. Zuehlke, 69 of Forest City, formerly of Mason City, died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center in Forest City, Iowa.

Private Family Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 5, 2021 at Schott Funeral Chapel in Forest City with Pastor Kathy Graves of Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685

