Winter Weather Warnings Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service is concerned about a strong low pressure system that will be moving into the area on Thursday. It will bring falling temperatures, strong winds, and wintry precipitation along with it.

The drastic change in weather is forecast to begin Thursday morning. Northwest winds are now forecast to reach 40-45 mph forcing temperatures to drop quickly. Precipitation in the form of rain will lead the change in winds and will change over to snow by mid day. The snowfall rates could be heavy at times in the area and further south into central Iowa.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff described what we will see on Thursday.

Roads may become very hazardous, especially on those less traveled because of the possibility of icing. With the snow falling in the area forecasted to accumulate between one to four inches, blowing and drifting snow will become problematic.

Hagenhoff is also concerned with another factor.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued Blizzard Warnings for the entire broadcast area in Iowa and Winter Storm Watches for counties in Minnesota. The Blizzard Warnings will go into effect Thursday morning at 6 am and continue into Friday morning at 6 am. The Winter Storm Watches will begin at 6 am on Thursday and continue into Thursday night at 9 pm.