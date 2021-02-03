Lake Mills Boys Basketball is Best in the West

For the first time since 2003-2004, you can say it; the Lake Mills Bulldog boys basketball team are conference champs.

Lake Mills defeated North Iowa 86-53 on the road to clinch the title outright last night.

The Bulldogs were dominant last year with a conference title on their mind but fell to Forest City late in the season, crushing those hopes. This year, Lake Mills left no doubt and no chance as they have rolled through the conference thus far, currently 13-0 with three games remaining. In large part due to the senior leadership.

Menke spoke with KIOW following the win on Tuesday night. He says the program in the future will benefit from the younger kids who have watched this Lake Mills team.

Menke said it might be a coaching cliche, but his team loves to be on the court for practice or games; they love to play the game.

This season with the pandemic, it hasn’t just been about winning basketball games – it has been about staying healthy and on the court.

Lake Mills will next be in action at Forest City on Friday, a place they won for the first time in nearly three decades last year. No team has won the Top of Iowa West with an undefeated since GHV in 2016-2017.