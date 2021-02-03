Helen Rose Kelso, 75 passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at her home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday February 9, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 115 5th Ave. N.W. Buffalo Center, Iowa with Father Andrew Marr officiating. Masks will be mandated, and social distancing will be observed.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Monday, February 8, 2021 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St., Lake Mills, IA. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be observed. A rosary service will begin at 3:45 P.M. for all to attend and a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Monday.

Burial will be held in Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center, Iowa.

Helen’s service will be recorded and can be viewed on the Schott Funeral Homes website on the day after the funeral. Go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com, click on Helen’s picture, and from her obit page, click on “tribute wall” tab to find the webcast link.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete with Schott Funeral Home, Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E. Main St. in Lake Mills.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221