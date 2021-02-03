Basketball Scores From 2/2/2021

Boys
Forest City 66 Bishop Garrigan 61
West Hancock 56 Belmond-Klemme 37
Northwood-Kensett 51 Saint Ansgar 38
Osage 76 Rockford 43
Algona 70 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63
Newman Catholic 89 Central Springs 46
Clear Lake 72 Iowa Falls-Alden 44
West Fork 79 North Butler 31
Girls
Bishop Garrigan 64 Forest City 29
West Hancock 71 Belmond-Klemme 44
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42 Algona 26
Saint Ansgar 67 Northwood-Kensett 34
Osage 63 Rockford 8
North Union 75 Eagle Grove 35
Central Springs 39 Newman Catholic 34
Mason City 49 Des Moines North 39
North Iowa 37 Lake Mills 30
West Fork 49 North Butler 34