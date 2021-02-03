Basketball Scores From 2/2/2021

February 3, 2021 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Basketball Scores From 2/2/2021
(Zach Raulie) Truman Knudtson

Boys 

Forest City 66 Bishop Garrigan 61

West Hancock 56 Belmond-Klemme 37

Northwood-Kensett 51 Saint Ansgar 38

Osage 76 Rockford 43

Algona 70 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 63

Newman Catholic 89 Central Springs 46

Clear Lake 72 Iowa Falls-Alden 44

West Fork 79 North Butler 31

Girls

Bishop Garrigan 64 Forest City 29

West Hancock 71 Belmond-Klemme 44

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 42 Algona 26

Saint Ansgar 67 Northwood-Kensett 34

Osage 63 Rockford 8

North Union 75 Eagle Grove 35

Central Springs 39 Newman Catholic 34

Mason City 49 Des Moines North 39

North Iowa 37 Lake Mills 30

West Fork 49 North Butler 34

 

 

