Worth County Fair Organizational Meeting Slated for February 11th

Worth County Fair 4-H Club Leaders, fair board Members, Fair Superintendents, and 4-H Committee members will be meeting to make plans for the 2021 Worth County Fair on Thursday, February 11th at 8 P.M. via Zoom or Fairboard members meeting at Community Room in Northwood. The meeting will be held to set schedules, finalize show plans and announce any new improvements for this summer’s 2021 Worth County Fair which is Tuesday, June 15th to Sunday, June 20th. The Fair will conclude on Monday night with the annual Junior Livestock Ribbon Sale, June 21st. For more information please call Dennis Johnson at Worth County Extension at 641-324-1531 in Northwood or E-Mail him at djohn@iastate.edu.