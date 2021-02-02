Country Thunder Iowa Announces Concert Dates in June

The wait is nearly over for what will be the biggest and best summer party in northern Iowa on June 11th through the 13th..

Featuring some current country acts at the top of their game, the hottest up-and comers in the business, and legends who have stood the test of time, Country Thunder Iowa is an event that checks all the boxes for some of the greatest music fans anywhere.

“Our first festival of 2021 is shaping up to be one of the top live music events in North America this year,” says Country Thunder Music Festivals CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “The fans in Iowa deserve it, and we can’t wait to get there.”

“We are extremely proud of this lineup, and we know there are going to be some epic performances in Forest City.”

The one-two punch of some southern rock legends, and country music’s hottest new artist will bring Country Thunder Iowa to a fun, lively and rowdy Sunday night climax.

As part of its delayed Last Of The Street Survivors Farewell Tour, an evening with Lynyrd Skynyrd at Heritage Park will be a treat for music fans of any description.

The 2008 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductees will be playing all the hits and all the fan favorites during this one last victory lap. Think of it: Simple Man, Free Bird, Sweet Home Alabama, What’s Your Name? Saturday Night Special, Gimme Three Steps, That Smell and many more . . . all live on stage one last time.

Wallen, for his part, will give the legendary rock heroes all they can handle.

The native Tennessean (and Season 6 The Voice competitor) has taken the promise of 2019 and 2020 and blasted straight to the top of the country music landscape with Dangerous: The Double Album.

The undisputed hottest new act of the genre began his ascension to the top of the country music charts with Whiskey Glasses and Chasin You, before belting it out of the park with More Than My Hometown, and 7 Summers in 2020.

Prior to the release of his new album, Wallen had a record-breaking run on the Apple Music Pre-Add chart at the tale-end of the year. It turned out to be a good omen as Dangerous: The Double Album exploded out of the box upon release. Fans at Country Thunder Iowa will catch country’s next mega-star in mid-flight

Kane Brown was already an emerging superstar prior to lockdown. He only added fuel to that fire in the past year with six more top-5 singles, including three No, 1s.

With a growing reputation as an electrifying live performer, the hits are going to sound even better in the natural beauty of Heritage Park

Speaking of outstanding live acts, Old Dominion continues to ride high on the strength of three blockbuster albums and a whopping eight No. 1 singles.

Despite a lack of touring, 2020 was a banner year for the group. Old Dominion took home the ACM for Song Of The Year (One Man Band) and was also recognized as Vocal Group Of The Year.

With veterans Big & Rich taking the stage as direct support, Friday evening will kick off Country Thunder Iowa with a serious bang.

Clay Walker, Lonestar, The Cadillac Three, HARDY, Parker McCollum, Meghan Patrick, Jenny Tolman and Nolan Sotillo round out the stunning list of main stage performers at Country Thunder Iowa 2021.

Three-day GA passes, VIP, single-day tickets, reserved seating, camping, and all the extras are available by visiting countrythunder.com. Order by phone at 1-866-388-0007. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram all @countrythunder.

A reminder to current ticket holders: All tickets will be automatically honored for the rescheduled 2021 dates – fans do not have to do a thing.

Country Thunder Music Festivals has a 17-year history which boasts five other major, multi-day events in North America. The organization also hosts festivals in Florida, Arizona, Saskatchewan, Wisconsin and Alberta.